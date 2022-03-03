Ukraine Says Kyiv Situation 'Difficult But Under Control': 5 Latest Facts

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky today said "Russia will pay" for the invasion of his country, as Russian forces continue to encircle key Ukrainian cities supported by massive missile and rocket attacks. "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Mr Zelensky said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full," Mr Zelensky said in a video statement.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war. "I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," Mr Lavrov told Russian and foreign media.

On the ground, Russian forces have taken the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the first major city to fall after a string of setbacks for Moscow. They also pound and encircle the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is without water or electricity.