Ukraine War: The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, the mayor said. (File)

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)