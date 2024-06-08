Ukraine Strikes On Russian-Held Village Kill 19: Authorities

At least 19 people killed after Ukraine hit Russian held southern Kherson village.

Ukrainian strikes targeting a shop in a Russian-held part of the southern Kherson region killed at least 19 people on Friday, occupation authorities said.

"Following the bombardment of the village of Sadove by Kyiv's fighters... a shop with a large number of visitors and employees was destroyed. Nineteen people died and five others were wounded," Vladimir Saldo, head of Russian occupation authorities in Kherson, wrote on Telegram.

