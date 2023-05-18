Shot Down 29 Of 30 Russian Missiles Overnight, Says Ukraine

Ukraine said Thursday its air defence forces had shot down 29 out of 30 Russian cruise missiles fired overnight, in an attack that targeted Kyiv and other regions.

"The Russian occupiers launched several waves of missile attacks from different directions. A total of 30 sea, air and land-based cruise missiles were launched," the military said, adding that Ukrainian air defence systems had "destroyed 29 cruise missiles."

