Ukraine Says Downed 69 Drones, 2 Missiles In Overnight Russian Attack

Ukrainian forces downed the two cruise missiles, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Read Time: 1 min
Ukraine Says Downed 69 Drones, 2 Missiles In Overnight Russian Attack
No information on casualties was received, Ukraine said. (Representational)
Kyiv:

Ukraine shot down 69 of 73 drones during an overnight Russian attack that included two ballistic and two cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.



About 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by air defence forces on the outskirts and in the capital Kyiv, the military administration there said.

It said debris was reported falling in one district of the city.

"As a result, a non-residential building was damaged. No information on casualties was received," the administration said on Telegram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict, Russia Ukraine War
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
