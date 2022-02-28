Need Unified Response To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine: EU Envoy To NDTV

Russian invasion of Ukraine: A Ukrainian tank goes to the frontline in eastern Ukraine (AFP)

If Russia continues to act against Ukraine with the same level of aggression, the European Union will not hesitate to impose further sanctions, the EU's Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto has told NDTV.

On India's abstention during the United Nation's votes against Russia, he said the international community needs to have a unified response since the repercussions of the Russian invasion has far-reaching consequences.

"We believe we are facing a moment in the history of Europe and these are moments whose consequences may go well beyond the current geographical scope. This is a disturbance of the rules-based system of international governance, setting a precedent which is extremely risky and so we are trying to foster a unified response of the international community and conversations are going on to table a resolution at the UN General Assembly," Mr Astuto said.

The UN General Assembly is holding a rare emergency session in New York later today.

India again abstained during a procedural vote held on Sunday on whether this meeting should be called. India's Ambassador to the UN said New Delhi's main concern was the safety of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine and taking the "totality of circumstances into account", India had decided to abstain.

A few days ago, India abstained in a UN Security Council resolution against Russia, as it walks a diplomatic tightrope.

Asked if sanctions against Russia would have an impact, the EU envoy said, "These are unprecedented sanctions which are meant to have a severe impact on the economy of Russia. The effects of sanctions will not go unnoticed. The severity of the aggression is matched by the gravity of sanctions."

Russian and Ukrainian delegations today began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week, news agency AFP reported. Ahead of the talks, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal.