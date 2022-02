Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers.

Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelensky said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)