'Just The Beginning': Ukraine As Mercenary Group Takes Control Of Major City

Kyiv on Saturday said events were "just beginning" in Russia, as Russian Wagner mercenaries crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia to stage a rebellion, 16 months into the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Everything is just beginning in Russia," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. "The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work."

