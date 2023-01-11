Ukraine Military Denies Russian Group Wagner Captured Soledar

The Ukrainian military put out a statement refuting Russia's claim. (Representational)

Kyiv denied Wednesday that forces from Russian mercenary group Wagner had taken the important gateway town of Soledar in east Ukraine, whose capture would pave the way for further gains in Donbas.

"Soledar was, is and will be Ukrainian," the strategic communications branch of the Ukrainian military said in a statement, saying pictures released by the Wagner fighting group that Russian media said were taken in Soledar had been taken elsewhere.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)