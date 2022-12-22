Ukraine Is 'Alive And Kicking', Will Never Surrender: Zelensky Tells US Congress

Zelensky was in Washington for his first overseas trip since Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began a historic address to the US Congress on Wednesday with a defiant message, telling lawmakers: "Ukraine is alive and kicking."

Zelensky vowed his country would never surrender to Russia as he addressed a joint session of the US Congress. "Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," he said.

Zelensky was in Washington for his first overseas trip since Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion on February 24, upending the global economy and leading to thousands of deaths.

