Ukraine Drone Terror Makes Russian Ships Use 'Mad Max' Style Nets, Cages

Russia is turning to increasingly improvised defences to protect its ships from Ukraine's expanding drone campaign, with oil tankers now resembling something straight out of a dystopian movie.

Anti-drone nets, metal cages and even water tanks are being strapped to vessels sailing through the Black Sea and nearby waters as Moscow tries to shield its maritime infrastructure from Ukrainian attacks.

Tanker Leaves Black Sea Covered In Defences

The latest example is the Caruzo, a 28-year-old tanker sanctioned by the UK and European governments.

According to The Financial Times, citing footage filmed by shipping analyst Yoruk Isik, the vessel passed through the Bosphorus on Tuesday with anti-drone netting hanging along its sides. Stackable water tanks had also been attached to the tanker, while a cage-like structure covered its roof.

Such defences have become familiar on the battlefields of Ukraine, where Russian forces use nets and metal cages to protect vehicles from drones. Their appearance on a commercial vessel at sea, however, is a relatively new development.

Isik said another sanctioned tanker, the Rizvel, was also sailing south of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara under a layer of netting.

"Mad Max movies have nothing that can top this," he said.

"The Fear Is Real"

The improvised protection gives drones another obstacle to overcome before reaching the ship. Metal cages can create a gap between an incoming warhead and the vessel, potentially causing an explosion before it reaches the main structure.

The water tanks fitted along the hull are similar to makeshift protection seen on Russian military vehicles and are intended to absorb some of the force from an impact.

The Caruzo's bridge was covered in netting, while the crew appeared to have enclosed themselves inside the protective structure.

Samir Madani, co-founder of shipping monitoring website Tankertrackers.com, described the situation and said that the crew had "boxed themselves in".

"The fear is real," he added.

Ukraine Expands Maritime Drone Campaign

The unusual measures come as Ukraine has dramatically stepped up attacks on Russian-linked shipping and energy infrastructure.

Since early July 2026, Ukrainian forces have struck more than 218 Russian-linked vessels in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, according to the report.

Kyiv has increasingly relied on uncrewed surface vessels, jet-powered drones and anti-ship missiles to target Russia's so-called shadow fleet and feeder tankers. The wider objective is to disrupt the Kremlin's wartime economy and interfere with fuel routes supplying occupied Crimea.

The campaign has also begun creating concerns beyond Russia and Ukraine.

Last month, US Vice President JD Vance asked Kyiv to stop attacks near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal at Novorossiysk amid concerns over the interests of US oil companies and the potential impact on global energy markets.

Black Sea Shipping Faces Growing Risks

The Black Sea remains a crucial route for Russian oil exports and Ukrainian grain shipments. As attacks increase, however, commercial shipping is becoming more expensive and more difficult.

Shipping rates in the region have risen sharply, according to pricing agency Argus.

Insurance has also become harder to obtain, with some coverage either restricted or available only at significantly higher prices.

Novorossiysk Turns Into A Fortress

Russia has also been reinforcing its naval infrastructure around Novorossiysk.

The report mentioned that satellite imagery has shown anti-drone nets and other defensive structures around the naval base housing Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the approaches to the harbour.

Airbus satellite images show large netted frames around the base. Booms and barges have also been positioned across the entrance to the military harbour to make seaborne access more difficult. That particular defensive measure has been in place since March 2024.

Similar anti-drone measures have spread across southern and southeastern Ukraine, where kilometres of roads have been covered with fishing nets to create tunnels over vehicles. The makeshift structures are designed to protect troops and equipment from first-person-view drones, which have transformed combat on the battlefield.

Zelensky Says Ukraine Hit Novorossiysk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Kyiv had carried out what he called a "unique operation" against the Russian naval base at Novorossiysk.

The overnight attack involved Ukrainian anti-ship missiles, jet-powered aerial drones and sea drones, according to Zelensky.

He said the strikes hit Russian ships, air-defence positions, piers and other parts of the port infrastructure.