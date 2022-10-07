UK Woman Finds Wooden Pencil In Burger King Meal, 'Unapologetic' Staff Tell Her 'Not To Worry': Report

The mother of two went to the Stanley Road Burger King in the Strand and grabbed a meal.

A woman found a surprise while having food at Burger King on Monday. Leanne Daly, 42-Yr-Old from Bootle, England, UK went on dinner with her children for a treat. The mother of two went to the Stanley Road Burger King in the Strand and grabbed a meal. But she couldn't believe it when she found a hard wooden pencil inside her food, according to a report from Liverpool Echo.

Ms Daly stated that she orders from the renowned fast food company "all the time" since it is "very fresh." However, instead of a powerful rush of flavour, she was met with a hard wooden pencil after biting into her Chicken Royale with bacon, the outlet further reported.

As quoted by Echo, she said, "My son passed me my burger, I had some and felt something weird. So I opened it up and a pencil rolled out. I thought 'what the hell is that' as it looked like an eyeliner."

"So straight away I called them up and asked for an explanation and told them I had something in my burger. I described what it looked like and she told me 'not to worry' as it was only a grease pencil they used to mark the burger wrappers," Ms Daly added.

According to Ms Daly, the Burger King employee informed her to "rest assured" that it was not eyeliner because she was the "only woman on shift." Before hanging up the phone, the employee instructed her to request a refund online.

Mrs Daly further stated, "I thought what good is that to me? It should not be in my food anyway and she was not apologetic at all. My first thought was that someone has been doing their makeup while trying to make burgers at the same time and if they have missed a pencil going into a burger what else have they missed?"

Leanne and her sons chose not to finish their meal and instead received a refund.

"We apologise for the impact this incident has caused and have investigated the matter raised," said a spokesperson for Burger King.

"We want to re-iterate that Burger King UK strives to deliver the best customer experience and the highest-quality meals possible at all times. We will be working to ensure all necessary measures and staff training are reinforced to meet these standards," the spokesperson further said.



