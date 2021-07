British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya (File)

Britain will work with the Taliban should they enter the government in Afghanistan, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on Tuesday.

"Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK government will engage with it," he was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)