The UK has ordered enough doses of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to immunize 20 million. (File)

Britain has tested the first batch of 800,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"Batch testing has been completed this morning for the first deployment of 800,000 doses of the vaccine," Hancock told parliament.

