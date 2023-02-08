UK Royal Mail Unveils New King Charles Postage Stamp

The stamp features King Charles without a crown.

The UK's Royal Mail on Wednesday unveiled the first designs for new postage stamps bearing King Charles III's image, which has a "simple" look without a crown.

The image of the 74-year-old monarch featured on first and second class stamps is made up of his profile image, showing his head and neck in the style of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In keeping with royal tradition, Charles faces to the left, similar to the late Queen.

"The guidance we got from His Majesty was more about continuity and not doing anything too different to what had gone before," said David Gold, Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy.

"I think what marks this stamp out is that there is no embellishment at all, no crown," he said.

The image is reflective of a sculpture made by artist Martin Jennings, used by the Royal Mint to make new King Charles coins.

The image was reportedly adjusted and relit for use on the new stamps, the first since the death of the Queen in September 2022.

The old and new stamps will be used concurrently but shops and post offices will not start selling the new stamps until stocks featuring the late Queen are sold out.

"The King gave very clear directions that he didn't want anything to be pulped, he didn't want things being shredded, he didn't want stock being thrown away. He was very clear, however long it takes you to clear the stock, there's no rush," Gold added.

However, the public can register interest in the new stamps now on the Royal Mail's website.

Britain's postage stamps do not show the name of the country, with all new stamps now accompanied by a barcode. King Charles becomes the seventh monarch to appear on stamps, Queen Victoria being the first in 1840.

