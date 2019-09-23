UK PM Boris Johnson Says Iran Behind Attacks On Saudi Oil Plants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Tehran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil installations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Tehran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil installations, in remarks to reporters en route to New York where he is to meet with Iran's president.

"I can tell you that the UK is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran for the Aramco attacks," he said, according to Britain's Press Association news agency Monday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.