British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance in nearly a month after a spell in hospital and several days in intensive care with novel coronavirus.

In a statement outside his Downing Street office, he said Britian was "beginning to turn the tide" in tackling COVID-19 but indicated no immediate lifting of lockdown restrictions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)