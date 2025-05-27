Advertisement

UK Parachutist Jumped To Death A Day After Boyfriend Broke Up With Her: Report

Jade Damarell, 32, had a falling out with fellow skydiver Ben Goodfellow, 26, a day before the fateful jump.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
UK Parachutist Jumped To Death A Day After Boyfriend Broke Up With Her: Report
Jade Damarell had more than 400 successful jumps to her name.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Highly-experienced parachutist Jade Damarell, 32, died last month.
Damarell's boyfriend ended their relationship the night before her death.
A friend reported a suicide note referencing the breakup was found.

Highly-experienced parachutist Jade Damarell, 32, believed to have deliberately jumped to her death last month, had been dumped by her boyfriend the night before, according to a report in the New York Post. Ms Damarell, with over 400 successful parachute jumps to her name, had a falling out with fellow skydiver Ben Goodfellow, 26, a day before the fateful jump.

As per an anonymous friend, Ms Damarell and Mr Goodfellow had been dating for around eight months and were "inseparable".

"They spent all their time together, they didn't really engage with anyone else. They did skydives together all the time," the friend said, adding that they had been living in a double room at a property near the airfield.

However, the night before the jump, Mr Goodfellow decided to call time on the relationship. "The night before Jade died, Ben called off the relationship. He went to work the next day, and that's when Jade fell to her death."

Another friend claimed a suicide note was found by police "referencing the break up".

"I know Jade had broken it off with Ben a few times, but the Saturday was the first time he had called it off with her. Ben is a quiet guy - he is absolutely distraught by what has happened."

While Ms Damarell served as a marketing manager for Silver Spoon after graduating from Leeds University, Mr Goodfellow worked as a technician at car manufacturer Nissan. He is also the lead singer and guitarist in Sunderland indie band Post Rome.

Also Read | Can A Car's LiDAR Sensor Damage Your Phone Camera? Viral Video Sparks Debate

'Deliberate act'

While the death was assumed accidental initially, SkyHigh Skydiving later stated that they were given "all indications" from police that "this was a deliberate act".

"All indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act taken to end her own life," the agency said.

"This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss."

As per reports, Ms Damarell did not deploy her parachute and plunged over 10,000 feet to her death at Shotton Colliery in County Durham.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Parachute Accident, Parachutist, UK
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com