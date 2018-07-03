UK Man Posed As A MI6 Spy, Conned Woman; Held After Europe-Wide Manhunt

Mark Acklom is now awaiting extradition to Britain.

A Briton accused of swindling a woman out of her life's savings while pretending be a spy posing as a banker has been arrested in Switzerland, British authorities said Tuesday.



Mark Acklom, 45, is accused of posing as a Swiss banker during a year-long relationship with Carolyn Woods, 61, during which he allegedly tricked her into lending him 850,000 pounds (960,000 euros, $1.121 million) for property development.



She said he told her the banking job was a cover and he was really an agent with Britain's foreign intelligence spy agency MI6, according to a statement from the National Crime Agency.



A Europe-wide manhunt was launched when he disappeared, tracing him first to Spain and then to Switzerland, where he was arrested in Zurich on Saturday night, living under a fake name with his wife and two children.





Mark Acklom is now awaiting extradition to Britain, where he faces charges relating to 20 fraud offences.