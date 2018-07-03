UK Man Posed As A MI6 Spy, Conned Woman; Held After Europe-Wide Manhunt

Mark Acklom is accused of posing as a Swiss banker during a year-long relationship with Carolyn Woods and allegedly tricked her into lending him money.

World | | Updated: July 03, 2018 15:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UK Man Posed As A MI6 Spy, Conned Woman; Held After Europe-Wide Manhunt

Mark Acklom is now awaiting extradition to Britain.

London: 

A Briton accused of swindling a woman out of her life's savings while pretending be a spy posing as a banker has been arrested in Switzerland, British authorities said Tuesday.

Mark Acklom, 45, is accused of posing as a Swiss banker during a year-long relationship with Carolyn Woods, 61, during which he allegedly tricked her into lending him 850,000 pounds (960,000 euros, $1.121 million) for property development.

She said he told her the banking job was a cover and he was really an agent with Britain's foreign intelligence spy agency MI6, according to a statement from the National Crime Agency.

A Europe-wide manhunt was launched when he disappeared, tracing him first to Spain and then to Switzerland, where he was arrested in Zurich on Saturday night, living under a fake name with his wife and two children.

Mark Acklom is now awaiting extradition to Britain, where he faces charges relating to 20 fraud offences.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BritainMark AcklomFraud

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................