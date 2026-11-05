UK Man Accused Of Killing Roommate, Hiding Body In Freezer For 3 Years Alongside Her Pets

A man in the United Kingdom killed his 'close friend' and stored her dismembered body in a freezer for almost three years, the BBC reported. According to the report, the remains were kept along with the bodies of her five pet guinea pigs.

The murder trial has begun, with prosecutors revealing chilling details of the case in court. According to Liverpool Crown Court, 65-year-old George Gordon allegedly murdered his friend and roommate, Delia McInerney, in April 2023. She was 62 at the time of her death.

The report mentioned that Gordon has admitted to killing Delia. Initially, he told police he had hit her with a hammer to "end her suffering" after she had taken an overdose. Now, he claimed that he did it in self-defence.

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Gordon did not appear in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court. Investigators told the jury that the killing took place just days before McInerney was planning to move to Portugal for a "new life" along with her pets.

The truth came to light after a series of financial fraud and impersonation began to unravel. Prosecutors stated that right after the killing, Gordon transferred money out of McInerney's bank accounts, ordered a chest freezer online, and subsequently spent years posing as her.

He allegedly sent fake text messages to her friends and neighbours, claiming she had fallen ill or was busy, while continuing to take out credit cards and loans in her name.

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He was tracked when suspicious inquiries were made regarding her state benefits. It prompted police to search the flat in St Helens, Merseyside, in January this year. As per the report, when officers led Gordon away in handcuffs, he reportedly confessed to the grim reality, telling them, "She's in there" and "She's in the freezer".

"Unbeknown to them, but known very well to the defendant, Delia McInerney had died in April 2023, at the defendant's hands. Her dismembered body was found in a chest freezer in the defendant's flat on January 8 this year," prosecutor Martin Reid told the Court, as quoted by Cornwall Live.

"In the meantime, the defendant fraudulently obtained thousands of pounds from her bank accounts, and obtained a loan and credit cards in her name."

The investigators looked into what he said; they discovered the bodies of McInerney's five pet guinea pigs packed into the freezer alongside her remains. Post-mortem examinations on the animals indicated that they had been drowned.

Despite admitting to concealing a dead body, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and causing unnecessary suffering to animals.