UK Man, 25, Dies Of Brain Tumour After Doctors Misdiagnose It As Appendicitis

He was eventually diagnosed with midline glioma, a highly aggressive brain cancer

A 25-year-old man in the UK tragically died from a brain tumour after the doctors misdiagnosed him, saying it was appendicitis. According to the New York Post, Josh Warner, a self-employed carpenter in the UK, and a young father, visited Darent Valley Hospital in June this year after suffering headaches and nausea. After a CT scan was conducted at the hospital, doctors initially diagnosed him with appendicitis, despite the absence of any abdominal pain. He was admitted into surgery to have his appendix removed.

Just hours after coming home, he was readmitted to the hospital, as he was still feeling sick. Another CT scan was conducted which revealed an anomaly in his brain. However, the doctors attributed it to a mere computer error and discharged him again. The doctors claimed that the anomaly occurred due to ''an issue with the scan machine.''

Mr Warner continued on with back-and-forth trips to the hospital, seeking answers for his pain, but was repeatedly turned away. Then on one day, when he suddenly collapsed on the floor of his grandparents' bathroom, he was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for another CT scan.

The results matched with those from Darent Valley Hospital, confirming a large brain tumour that had spread from the right side of his brain to the back and brain stem.

A biopsy was done on September 5 and Mr Warner was diagnosed with midline glioma, a highly aggressive brain cancer with an average life expectancy of less than one year, according to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Doctors gave him only three months to live, but he died just 12 days after the diagnosis on September 17, at the Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

His family is now sharing his story in the hopes of raising awareness of the deadly disease. His mother Eve Pateman, said, "Sadly on Sunday 17th September, our beautiful boy took his last breath. He was honestly the bravest person we have ever met and our hearts are broken. Even though he was massively let down, he showed such courage and wanted to share his story and highlight the symptoms of brain tumor, so that no one else ever gets misdiagnosed or not believed. We miss our son terribly and thank all who have been so very supportive of us during this incredibly difficult time.''

A fundraising page had been set up to help support him through treatment, which will now be put into a fund for his son. His family is also in the process of filing a complaint against the hospital that misdiagnosed his illness and turned him away. A spokesperson for Darent Valley Hospital and Gravesham NHS Trust said the case was being examined.