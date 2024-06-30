UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak's India Connection In 10 Points

Rishi Sunak often visits Bengaluru with his wife and two children to meet his in-laws.

Rishi Sunak scripted history on October 25, 2022, when he became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In the upcoming July 4 elections, Mr Sunak's Conservative Party is facing a major challenge from the Opposition Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer.



Ahead of the crucial polls, here's a look at the 10 points about Rishi Sunak's connection with India:



1. Rishi Sunak was born on May 12, 1980, in Southampton, Hampshire. His parents -- Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak -- are of Indian descent. While his father was a National Health Service general practitioner, his mother, Usha, ran a chemist shop. Both of them migrated from East Africa to the UK during the 1960s.



2. For his studies, Mr Sunak went to Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. Further, he was also a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University in the US, where he studied for his MBA.



3. Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who is a Rajya Sabha MP. Together, Rishi and Akshata have two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka.



4. He has served as a Member of Parliament from Richmond (Yorks) since 2015. He earlier became the first UK parliamentarian to take oath as an MP on the Bhagavad Gita in the Parliament.



5. Being a Hindu, he has often been vocal about his heritage and how his family reminded him about their values and culture.



6. He celebrated Diwali with his wife and family at 10 Downing Street and even hosted a reception last year for the Indian diaspora, parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and Bollywood celebrities.



7. Before becoming the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak would often visit Bengaluru with his wife and two children to meet his in-laws.



8. While he was campaigning for the PM's post in 2022, Mr Sunak was criticised for his lavish house, expensive suits, and shoes. However, he later said that the Bhagavad Gita often rescues him during stressful situations, besides reminding him to be dutiful.



9. Like most Indians, Sunak, too, likes to play cricket to stay fit. In April this year, he surprised netizens by joining the country's cricket team for a net session.



10. Besides being a part of politics, Mr Sunak has had a successful business career as well. He co-founded a firm, while working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru, according to reports. In May, it was reported that the personal wealth of Rishi Sunak and his wife rose by 122 million pounds last year and reached 651 million pounds.