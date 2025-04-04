UK Comedian-Actor Russell Brand Charged With Rape: London Police

London's Metropolitan Police on Friday said it had charged comedian and actor Russell Brand with rape and a number of other sexual offences.

Russell Brand, who became known internationally as the former husband of pop star Katy Perry after forging a career as a stand-up comedian with risque routines, was also charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape as well as two counts of sexual assault, the force said.

