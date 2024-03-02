UK Calls For 'Urgent Investigation' Into Gaza Aid Convoy Deaths

Over 100 people were killed after Israeli forces fired on crowd during aid distribution in Gaza.

The UK on Friday called for "an urgent investigation and accountability" after the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians during an aid delivery in Gaza.

"The deaths of people in Gaza waiting for an aid convoy yesterday were horrific," foreign minister David Cameron said.

"There must be an urgent investigation and accountability. This must not happen again," he said.

He said the incident could not be separated from the "inadequate aid supplies", calling the current situation "simply unacceptable".

"Israel has an obligation to ensure that significantly more humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza," he added, calling on it to open more crossings and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles.

"This tragedy only serves to underscore the importance of securing an immediate humanitarian pause," Cameron said.

