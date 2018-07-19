Helicopter Blows Over Tent On Army Base, 22 Injured: US Army

Four of the injured were taken to hospitals, but the majority of the injuries were minor and were treated at the scene, the US Army base said.

World | | Updated: July 19, 2018 13:34 IST
22 were injured after a US Army Blackhawk helicopter landing caused a tent to collapse (Representational)

A number of soldiers have been injured on a US Army base in California when a military helicopter blew over a tent during an annual training exercise, the base said.

Some 22 injuries were reported after a US Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landing rotor wash caused a tent to collapse at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, about 250 miles (400 km) northwest of Los Angeles, the base said in posts on Twitter and Facebook.

It was not immediately clear how many of those injured were soldiers, with the base just saying "a number" had been hurt. No fatalities were reported, it said.

The base said the incident occurred during an annual US Army Reserve exercise for Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

US armyUS army base californiaBlackhawk helicopter

