Train Service Restored At Barcelona Station After Possible Explosive

Trains services were running again at Barcelona's main station on Wednesday after two lines were closed down when a possible explosive device was spotted in a suitcase, train company Adif said.

Catalan police deployed a bomb disposal team to Barcelona Sants station after the device was detected in a security check and it was carrying out tests.

Catalonia's police intially said on Twitter on Wednesday that they have closed two train lines in the Barcelona station of Sants de Barcelona after activating an anti-explosive team.

"We are making checks on the high speed train lines of the Sants de Barcelona station following a security protocol. Two trains on tracks 3 and 4 have been evacuated. TEDAX activate," the Catalan police had tweeted.

TEDAX is the Spanish team which organises personnel trained in bomb disposal.