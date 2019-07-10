Training Planes Crash Mid-Air, Pilots Safe: Qatar Defence Ministry

Two Qatari military training planes collided in mid-air. (Representational Image)

Two Qatari military training planes collided in mid-air, but the pilots managed to eject safely, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"During a training flight a collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat," a statement on the ministry's Twitter account said. It did not say when the collision happened.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.