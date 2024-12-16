Two Massive Asteroids To Fly Past Earth Today, NASA Confirms

Two massive asteroids, 2024 XY5 and 2024 XB6, are hurtling towards Earth today, December 16th, according to NASA. Although the space agency has confirmed no imminent danger, the close encounters highlight the importance of vigilant asteroid tracking.

Asteroid 2024 XY5

Asteroid 2024 XY5, measuring 71 feet across, will make its closest approach to Earth on December 16th at 12:26 AM IST. Traveling at a speed of 10,805 miles per hour, it will pass by at a distance of around 2,180,000 miles, which is about 16 times further away than the Moon. Scientists have confirmed that this asteroid poses no danger to Earth.

Asteroid 2024 XB6

NASA has identified asteroid 2024 XB6, which is slightly smaller than 2024 XY5 at 56 feet in diameter. This asteroid will travel past Earth at a remarkable speed of 14,780 miles per hour. While its closest approach will be at a distance of around 4,150,000 miles, ensuring no immediate threat, it's important to remember that asteroids like these are remnants of the early solar system, formed approximately 4.6 billion years ago.

Studying these asteroids provides crucial information about the origins of Earth and the history of our universe. Past events, such as the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, highlight the importance of closely monitoring these objects and understanding their potential impact on our planet."

NASA employs advanced systems to monitor near-Earth objects (NEOs). Using radar technology, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory accurately calculates asteroid trajectories. Missions like OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 have even brought asteroid samples back to Earth, offering insights into the origins of life on our planet.

By studying asteroids like 2024 XY5, scientists gain a deeper understanding of the universe while working to safeguard Earth from potential impacts.

