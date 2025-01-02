Advertisement

Two Homemade Bombs Found And Made 'Safe' In New Orleans: FBI

"As of now, two IEDs have been found and rendered safe," FBI special agent Alethea Duncan told a press conference, using an acronym for improvised explosive devices.

Investigators in New Orleans on Wednesday found two homemade bombs in the wake of a deadly truck attack.
New Orleans:

Investigators in New Orleans on Wednesday found two homemade bombs in the wake of a deadly truck attack in the city's French Quarter, and those devices have been "rendered safe," an FBI official said.

