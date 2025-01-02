Two Homemade Bombs Found And Made 'Safe' In New Orleans: FBI

Investigators in New Orleans on Wednesday found two homemade bombs in the wake of a deadly truck attack in the city's French Quarter, and those devices have been "rendered safe," an FBI official said.

"As of now, two IEDs have been found and rendered safe," FBI special agent Alethea Duncan told a press conference, using an acronym for improvised explosive devices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)