Two Drones Approaching Military Warehouse Shot Down In Russia's Moscow

Two drones were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region early on Wednesday, without causing damage or victims, the regional governor said.

"Two drones crashed today at 5:30 and 5:50 in the morning on approach to storage units of a military base" in the Naro-Fominsk district, some 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the city of Moscow, local governor Andrei Vorobyov wrote on Telegram, adding that the drones had been shot down.

The attack came as Ukraine wages a counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops.

Attacks, mostly by drones, on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have increased over the past weeks.

Moscow and its environs, lying some 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, have up to now been rarely targeted.

In early May, two drones were shot above the Kremlin and late the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

