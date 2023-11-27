Two-Day Extension Of Israel-Hamas Truce 'Glimpse Of Hope': UN Chief

UN Chief hailed Monday's two-day extension of a truce between Israel and Hamas (File)

The United Nations chief hailed Monday's two-day extension of a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a "glimpse of hope."

"It's a glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war and I strongly hope that these will enable us to increase even more the humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza that is suffering so much," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Without more time, "it will be impossible to satisfy all the dramatic needs of the population in Gaza."

