Twitter Floods With Memes As Blue Bird Logo Changed To 'Doge' Meme

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has replaced the microblogging platform's iconic blue bird logo with the “doge” meme of the dogecoin cryptocurrency. The move came as a surprise for many Twitter users who noticed the update and flocked to the platform to share it.

After changing the logo, Elon Musk shared a picture where the ‘doge' meme, having the face of a Kabosu, is seen in a car as a police officer checks his driving license. “That's an old photo,” the doge meme tells the officer.

Soon, other users too churned out hilarious memes and one-liners on the new update.

This person had a hilarious take on the change in Twitter logo.

Twitter Doge to street dog : pic.twitter.com/CSdNM6MARb — ????️ J ???? (@EHuman0) April 4, 2023

“Guys, what is Elon doing? why is doge the twitter icon? It's not even April fools,” a user wrote.

Guys, what is Elon doing? why is doge the twitter icon? It's not even April fools. pic.twitter.com/Ez43x59tTx — ???????? Phigs ✝️ (@Return0fthePhig) April 3, 2023

Another used the famous “Look at me. I'm the captain now” dialogue from Tom Hanks' 2013 film Captain Philips.

One person merged the old blue bird and the new doge meme logo into one.

the new twitter logo is amazing pic.twitter.com/og7G30LZnj — gaut (@0xgaut) April 3, 2023

“Doge and Twitter are perfect for each other,” a user commented sharing a creative.

A meme from the Amazon Prime Video web series Mirzapur.

Doge becomes the new logo of Twitter ???? pic.twitter.com/BQoF76whHW — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) April 4, 2023

The doge image, which is now the new Twitter logo, was created as a joke in 2013. It is the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency and was designed to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

On February 15, Mr Musk posted a photo of the Doge meme posing as the CEO on his account. “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” he wrote.

Shortly after Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo, the value of Dogecoin went up taking its price to more than $0.10 for the first time in months, according to Forbes. The cryptocurrency's price surged by over 30% in just 30 minutes.