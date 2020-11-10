Turkish President Accepts Son-In-Law's Resignation As Finance Minister

Berat Albayrak has been finance minister since 2018.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accepted his son-in-law Berat Albayrak's resignation as finance minister after two years on the job.

"As a result of an evaluation made by our president, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak's request to be excused from his duties has been accepted," the presidency said in a statement.

Albayrak, 42, is married to Erdogan's elder daughter Esra and has been finance minister since 2018. He was energy minister before that between 2015 and 2018.

