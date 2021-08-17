Turkey Welcomes 'Positive Messages' From Taliban

Turkey said it welcomed "positive messages" to international community given by Taliban

Turkey said on Tuesday it welcomed the "positive messages" to the international community given by Taliban following their seizure of power in Afghanistan.

"We welcome the positive messages given by the Taliban to foreigners, diplomatic missions and their own population. I hope we will see (the same approach) in their actions," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in televised comments.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)