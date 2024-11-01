Turban-Wearing, Smiling Australian PM Celebrates Bandi Chhor Divas

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a few photos on his X handle of himself celebrating the Bandi Chhor Divas, a big day for the Sikh community, on Friday (November 1). It marks the release of 52 Hindu princes from the Gwalior fort with the help of the sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib on Diwali and hence is celebrated as the sacred day. On Bandi Chhor divas (Prisoner Liberation Day), Guru Hargobind returned to Amritsar along with 52 princes who were imprisoned by the Mughal emperor Jahangir in 1619.

Mr Albanese wished the Sikhs on Bandi Chhor Divas and visited a gurdwara in Glenwood.

"Happy Bandi Chhor Divas! Wonderful to celebrate at Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood today and open the newly expanded kitchen, serving thousands of people every week," he said on X.

Wonderful to celebrate at Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood today and open the newly expanded kitchen, serving thousands of people every week.

The accompanying photos show the Australian Prime Minister smiling while wearing a turban, and posing with people at the gurdwara for selfies.

"You look smart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese," one X user said while commenting on the Australian leader's post. "Thanks for the warm wishes," said another.

According to non-profit Sikh Youth Australia, Sikhism is the fastest-growing religious group in Australia and ranks as the fifth-largest religious community in the country.

The state of Victoria hosts the largest Sikh population in Australia, followed by New South Wales and Queensland, where significant Sikh communities are also present.

The history of Bandi Chhor Divas

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to stop the Sikh faith from flourishing, Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib at Gwalior Fort.

Jahangir fell ill and could not get well despite efforts. To get rid of his illness, Sufi Saint Sain Mian Mir advised Jahangir to release Guru Hargobind Sahib.

Guru Hargobind Singh refused to be released alone. Jahangir said whoever can come out holding a 'palla' (end portion of a robe) of imprisoned Guru, can be released. The Guru got a special robe stitched, holding which 52 imprisoned princes got released from jail.