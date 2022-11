A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck in the sea off Tonga late Friday. (Representational)

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck in the sea off Tonga late Friday, according to the US Geological Survey, sparking a tsunami warning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 10 km (six miles) deep, about 200 km southeast of Neiafu, a town in the northeast of the Pacific archipelago nation.

