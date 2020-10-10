Trump To Hold First Public White House Event Since Testing COVID +ve On Saturday

Donald Trump will be socially distanced on the White House's South Portico balcony (File)

President Donald Trump on Saturday will hold his first public event at the White House since he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a senior administration official said Friday.

The official, who asked not to be identified, confirmed US media reports that Trump will speak on the theme of "law and order" to a gathering on the South Lawn. The president will be socially distanced on the White House's South Portico balcony.

