Advertisement

"Relationship Has Been...": Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On Japan, South Korea

US President Donald Trump said he was slapping 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, in his first letters to trading partners ahead of a deadline to reach a deal.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Relationship Has Been...": Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On Japan, South Korea
  • US President Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea
  • The tariffs will take effect from August 1
  • This announcement came ahead of a deadline to reach a trade deal
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was slapping 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, in his first letters to trading partners ahead of a deadline to reach a deal.

In near-identically worded letters to the Japanese and South Korean leaders, Trump said the tariffs would apply from August 1 because their trading relationships with Washington were "unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Tariffs, Donald Trump, US Tariffs
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com