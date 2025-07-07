"Relationship Has Been...": Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On Japan, South Korea

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was slapping 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, in his first letters to trading partners ahead of a deadline to reach a deal.

In near-identically worded letters to the Japanese and South Korean leaders, Trump said the tariffs would apply from August 1 because their trading relationships with Washington were "unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."

