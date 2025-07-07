"Relationship Has Been...": Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On Japan, South Korea

- US President Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea
- The tariffs will take effect from August 1
- This announcement came ahead of a deadline to reach a trade deal
US President Donald Trump said Monday he was slapping 25 percent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, in his first letters to trading partners ahead of a deadline to reach a deal.
In near-identically worded letters to the Japanese and South Korean leaders, Trump said the tariffs would apply from August 1 because their trading relationships with Washington were "unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."
