Trump Says "No Soldiers By US Would Be Needed" In His Gaza Proposal

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that "no soldiers by the US would be needed" in his Gaza proposal, days after he announced that the United States could "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!" he said in an early morning post on his Truth Social platform.

