Trump Reveals What He Will Do If Democrats Win US Midterm Elections

US President Donald Trump has said he will use his veto power to stop Democrats from passing bills if they take control of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections. Trump said he could become "Mr Veto" if Republicans lose their majority in either or both houses of Congress.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with The New York Post's Miranda Devine for her podcast, 'Pod Force One'. "I guess I'll become Mr Veto. I'm not going to let them ruin it," Trump said when asked how he would deal with a Democrat-controlled Congress.

He explained that he would reject bills sent to him by Democrats and could eventually use the veto power to bring them to the negotiating table. "They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it. And eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed, they're just wasting [time], they come over, and you make a deal," Trump said.

He added that this would not be the first time Republicans and Democrats had to reach an agreement to get legislation passed. "And then at some point, we'll probably make deals. That's what's happened. I mean, this wouldn't be the first time," he said.

Trump also said he hoped Republicans would retain control of Congress so that he would not have to follow this approach. "If we didn't win, I think we're going to do great, but if we didn't win, I'd veto everything. I'll be vetoing, vetoing," he added.

Trump has used his veto power only twice during his second term so far. During his first term as president, he vetoed 10 bills.

A presidential veto allows the US president to reject a bill passed by Congress. Congress can still override the veto if two-thirds of members in both the House and Senate vote in favour of the legislation.

During the interview, Trump also spoke about the possibility of running for president for a third time.

"I'd love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting," he said. He was referring to the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which prevents anyone from being elected president more than twice.

The US midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for election. Democrats are looking to win back control of the House, where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority. They need to gain three seats to take control of the chamber.