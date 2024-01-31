Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For 'Historic' Middle East Policy

Former US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for the fourth time. Mr Trump's name was put forward by a Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney, citing his “historic” policy in the Middle East.

The statement, released on Ms Tenney's official website, revealed that she decided to nominate Donald Trump for his role in the Abraham Accords treaty.

Signed back in September 2020, the Abraham Accords treaty formally normalised relations between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel.

In the statement, Ms Tenney stated, “Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years. For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals', and international organisations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

Explaining the need for this nomination, the Republican Congresswoman said, “The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognised by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today.”

Continuing further, Ms Tenney said that under current US President Joe Biden, the country is witnessing a “weak leadership,” She said, “Now more than ever when Joe Biden's weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country's safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honoured to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves.”

Notably, Mr Trump, who is the current front-runner to be the Republican presidential nominee, has been nominated for the Abraham Accords peace agreement several times. However, did not receive the award during his presidency.

Mr Trump, back in 2020, was first nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, for helping in a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

While this was Mr Trump's first nomination for his role in the accord, it marked the second time that his name was put forward for the Nobel Prize.

"It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal," Christian Tybring-Gjedde told news agency Reuters.

Mr Christian, who nominated Trump for the 2019 award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, said he also nominated him in 2020 because of the US troop withdrawal from Iraq.