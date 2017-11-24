Trump Condemns 'Horrible And Cowardly' Mosque Attack In Egypt

"The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!" US President Donald Trump tweeted

World | | Updated: November 24, 2017 21:38 IST
Donald Trump condemned the bomb and gun attack that killed over 200 people in Egypt (File)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump condemned as "horrible and cowardly" a devastating bomb and gun attack Friday that killed more than 200 people at a mosque in Egypt.

"The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!" he wrote on Twitter.

A bomb explosion tore through the Rawda mosque in Egypt's restive North Sinai province, and then armed attackers raked fleeing worshipers with gunfire.

State media put the death toll at 235. The mosque, located roughly 40 kilometers west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish, was frequented by Sufis.

In his tweet, Trump called it a "horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt."

The US president was spending the Thanksgiving weekend in Florida.

