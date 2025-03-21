Trump Calls Out "Failing" NYT For "Fake News" Over Musk's Pentagon Visit

US President Donald Trump has called out the New York Times for allegedly spreading fake news. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Elon Musk is set to visit the Pentagon on Friday, and that he will be briefed on the “US military's plan for any war that might break out with China”. The NYT quoted two anonymous US officials as its source. Another official didn't provide many details but said that the briefing would be China-focused, it reported.

Hours after the news was published, President Trump called it “fake” and a “lie”. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous?”

President Trump clarified that China will not even be mentioned or discussed.

"How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!"

Musk, a Trump ally, has been tasked to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and cut government spending. If he is provided information on the US' plan for any potential war with China, it would be a "dramatic expansion of his already extensive role", NYT reported.

"The Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary Hegseth and is just visiting," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement to CNN.

Musk's visit comes as the Pentagon considers major cuts to the top of the military. As part of the Department of Defense's ongoing effort to cut wasteful spending, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo Thursday directing the termination of over $580 million in programs, contracts and grants.

In addition to contracts, DOD is also cutting $360 million in grants. This includes a $6 million grant to decarbonise emissions from Navy ships, a $5.2 million grant to diversify the Navy and a $9 million university grant for developing "equitable AI and machine learning models," Mr Hegseth said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Rapid Response team of the DOD also called the NYT report "fake" and added, "Elon Musk and DOGE are doing great work to help the DOD!"