Trudeau Announces Canada-US Economic Summit On Friday

The Council on Canada-US Relations will hold a summit in Toronto on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Wednesday after a 30-day pause on the Trump administration's proposed tariffs went into effect this week.

The summit will look at ways to grow Canada's economy, expand trade within the country, diversify export markets and address productivity, Trudeau's statement said, adding that it would also seek to increase coordination between partners.

