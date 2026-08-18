"Tonnes Of Nuclear Material" Found In Syria, Says UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said Tuesday that his agency had found several tonnes of nuclear materials at a previously undeclared site dating from the rule of Syria's previous authorities.

"After your courageous decision to inform us that there was another place, another site where nuclear material had been stored, we were able to access this place... we are talking about a few tonnes of nuclear material that could be put to bad use," Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference in Damascus.

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