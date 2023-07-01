Tiny, Winged Insects Are Swarming New York City. Here's What They Might Be

Several residents reported the insects in their hair, on clothes, and even in their noses.

A swarm of tiny, winged insects has taken over New York City - with some residents likening the infestation to a biblical plague. The little bugs, reported to have appeared around Manhattan and Brooklyn around Wednesday, have been a nuisance for those running, biking and walking on the road. They've even infiltrated subway platforms, videos on social media show.

"These swarms of bugs are taking over the city. They are in the subway platform too," a Twitter user wrote alongside a clip of the flying critters.

Several residents in the Big Apple reported the small gnat-like insects in their hair, on clothes, and even in their noses.

can anyone explain what is happening in nyc right now with these bugs/gnats?



I thought it was debris from the bad air quality at first, but then I realized that all these small particles all over my body are BUGS pic.twitter.com/gwjeWwVzcS - jerm (@jerm_cohen) June 30, 2023

Some Twitters users have reported the bugs to appear green, although they are hard to see with the naked eye.

Clouds of green gnats are taking over NYC. Here is what it looks like in Brooklyn right now. #nyc#gnats#bugspic.twitter.com/wUIO5Cwl0v - Tyler Donaghy (@tylerpdonaghy) June 29, 2023

These swarms of bugs are taking over the city. They are in the subway platform too. The city just keeps getting worse. What's next? #nyc#bugs#gnatspic.twitter.com/JCI0B3greZ - Olow (@olow) June 30, 2023

WHAT ARE THESE MINUSCULE WHITE FLIES ALL OVER BROOKLYN?! Not the best video- they're much more obvious inperson. Literally can't even open your mouth when walking. I'm not “nature-inclined” lol so forgive me if I should know what these are. Someone tell me more.#NYC#BK#bugspic.twitter.com/5d4Grw4tuD - Kai (@marialens_) June 29, 2023

Professor David Lohman, an entomologist at the City University, suggested that they were winged aphids - not gnats, according to the Associated Press.

The sudden aphid onslaught is "unusual" but a result of the weather, said Dr. Corrie Moreau of Cornell University, according to the New York Times.

"The interesting thing about aphids is they are typically parthenogenetic, which means the females give rise to females so their populations can explode under the right environmental conditions," said Jody Gangloff, who is part of the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University.

The infestation has been attributed to high temperatures, increased humidity, and recent rainfall.

"While this may be annoying, these insects do not present a known public health risk," the New York City Department of Health said in a statement. "We are looking into these bugs and will share any important health information."