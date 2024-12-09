Timeline: 10-Day Blitzkrieg Campaign That Ended Assad's Rule In Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled the country with his family and reportedly took asylum in Russia after rebels took control of the country in a 10-day blitzkrieg, seizing the capital Damascus and toppling the government.

The blitzkrieg, German for "lightning war", started with a series of attacks that began on November 27 in northern Syria. The rapid offensive led by a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front affiliated with terror group Al-Qaeda, and allied factions, ended Bashar al-Assad's 24-year-long rule and the end of the Assad family's control over the country after 54 years.

Day 1

On November 27, the HTS, which controls much of the northwest Idlib area and slivers of neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces, led a rapid offensive, attacking Syrian army outposts in the north, killing over 130 in the strikes.

The figures included 65 operatives from HTS", 18 from allied factions "and 49 members of regime forces", said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, AFP reported.

Day 2

The rebels take control of the highway linking Aleppo to the Syrian capital Damascus.

Image credit: maps.google.com

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions cut off the Damascus-Aleppo international M5 highway... in addition to controlling the junction between the M4 and M5 highways," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Day 3 and 4

On November 29 and 30, the clashes escalated after the rebels started shelling the government-held Aleppo city. The HTS and Turkey-backed factions launched artillery strikes on university residences, killing at least four people in the strikes.

The attack continued the following to take full control of Aleppo. Russian warplanes launched airstrikes on rebels, a first since 2016, the Observatory said.

The rebels seized control of most of Aleppo within a day and held more than 80 towns and villages in the north.

Day 5

On December 1, for the first time in more than a decade since the start of the 2011 civil war during the Arab Spring, Aleppo was out of the Syrian army's control.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Damascus to meet President Assad, saying that Tehran would "firmly support the Syrian government and army".

The US, France, Germany and Britain call for "de-escalation", urging for the protection of civilians and infrastructure in Syria.

Day 6

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian both pledged "unconditional support" for their ally.

Day 7

The rebels captured Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, after days of fierce fighting with Assad's forces. HTS chief Abu Mohammed al-Jolani says there would be "no revenge" after Hama's seizure.

Day 8

The rebels reach very close to Homs, the "city of revolution". HTS chief al-Jolani said the goal of the offensive was to overthrow Assad's rule, reiterating "our right to use all available means to achieve that goal". Syrian troops and Iran-backed paramilitaries pull out of eastern Deir Ezzor city -- the home to Iranian advisers brought in post-2011.

Over 820 people, including 111 civilians, were killed since the offensive began, the Observatory said.

Day 9

By December 7, HTS, the biggest of many rebel factions, took control of Homs and its chief Jolani said, "Damascus awaits you." The Syrian Defence Ministry denied any withdrawal of forces from the capital.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is funding anti-Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, said the country "is tired of war, blood and tears".

AFP reported that Hezbollah sent some 2,000 fighters to defend Syria.

Day 10

On December 8, the army pulled out of the capital and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was forced to flee the country after rebels seized Damascus, ending his 24-year rule.

News agency AFP reported that according to a war monitor, the Army and security forces had abandoned Damascus International Airport.

The overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime follows the 13-year rebellion that started as a peaceful uprising against President Assad and snowballed into a full-scale civil war that devastated Syria.

By the end of the day, reports from Russia emerged that Assad resigned and his family fled to Moscow, though the Kremlin did not confirm the reports.

Day 11

Celebrations continue in Syria marking the end of Assad's rule marred by brutality unleashed towards protesters during the 2011 protests. During the civil war, over half a million people have been killed, six million became refugees, and countless more are internally displaced.

-- with inputs from AFP