TikTok User Arrested For Posting Bizarre 'Trespassing Prank' Videos

Several users had asked for the arrest of the TikTok user.

An 18-year-old TikTok user has been arrested by the London Police for prank, which involved barging into strangers' homes. According to the BBC, Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, who has the username "Mizzy" on the video-sharing platform, has been charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice. The Hackney resident will appear before a magistrate court on Wednesday. The pranks was part of the bizarre trespassing challenge, which has become very popular on TikTok. Several users have criticised it, demanding action against people who perform it.

Though TikTok has deleted these videos, they are still available on other platforms like Reddit.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and is currently in police custody," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday, adding he was arrested that evening.

"The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners," the police further said in the video.

In one of the videos, titled "walking into random houses", Mr O'Garro and his friends are seen filming themselves entering a family home uninvited two weeks ago.

The young men brazenly open the front gate and enter the house while a woman sweeps the front yard. Alarmed over the intrusion, the woman follows the teenagers into the house and calls out the name of James, perhaps the house owner, to "come to the front door right now".

The TikTok users try to speak to the man, who looks puzzled, and ask his name. But he tries to escort them towards the front door.

"We've got kids, man," the father pleaded in response, prompting the group to leave the house.

Other videos show the young man allegedly pestering train passengers and entering a man's car claiming it's his Uber.

When asked about the videos that he create, "Mizzy" told Independent he doesn't less much about whether he is receiving love or hate, as it is all about "getting engagement".

"It's wild how I've got that mainstream. I ain't got too much to say to them people just that I know myself and so do my fans," he told the outlet.

The teenager also claimed he went to the family's house where the group entered the day after he posted the video and apologised.