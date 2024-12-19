TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Dies At 19 From Rare Aging Disease

Beandri Booysen, a 19-year-old TikTok star from South Africa, has died after a courageous battle with Progeria, a rare genetic condition causing premature ageing. Her mother, Bea Booysen, confirmed the news on Facebook. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri, one of South Africa's most beloved and inspiring young women," she wrote. In the months leading up to her death, Ms Booysen underwent open-heart surgery and expressed a strong desire to spend Christmas with her family. The teenager also had osteoporosis and aortic stenosis, which affects blood flow from the heart.

Despite being diagnosed with Progeria, which typically limits life expectancy, Ms Booysen defied expectations and became a beloved figure on social media. She amassed over 278,000 followers on TikTok, where her videos spread joy and hope, inspiring many with her resilience and positive spirit. She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide.

Her story touched the hearts of many, and tributes have poured in from fans and fellow creators who admired her strength and positivity. The teen's mother said a memorial service will be held to celebrate her life.

Reacting to the news, one person wrote on Facebook, "So sad. What an inspiration she was. Fly high with the angels sweet girl." Another person commented, "Prayers for the family for the loss of such a precious little young lady."

What Is Progeria?

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), is a rare and severe genetic disorder that affects one in four million children and causes rapid ageing and other health problems like brittle bones.

Symptoms of Progeria:

Children with Progeria appear to age rapidly, with symptoms such as wrinkled skin, hair loss, and joint stiffness

Affected children often experience growth delay and short stature

Children with Progeria may experience weight loss due to metabolic changes

Progeria increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes

Joint stiffness and muscle weakness can lead to limited mobility and difficulty walking.

Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment:

Progeria is caused by a mutation in the LMNA gene, which codes for the lamin A protein. This protein plays a crucial role in maintaining the structure and function of cells. Diagnosis is typically made through genetic testing, physical examination and imaging tests.

Most children with this condition live until around 14 years of age. However, the progression of the disease varies, and some may die a younger age, while others may live into their late teens or even around 20 years. While there is no cure for Progeria, various treatments can help manage symptoms and slow disease progression.