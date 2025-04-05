TikTok Owner ByteDance Says "Key Matters" Remain Over US Deal

TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said key matters still needed addressing to secure a solution for the video-sharing app's US business in order to avert a ban in the United States.

"There are key matters to be resolved," the Chinese-founded company said in a statement, shortly after US President Donald Trump extended a Saturday sale-or-be-banned deadline by 75 days, saying talks towards a deal had made tremendous progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)